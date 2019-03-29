The Pedrito Martinez Group Performance

« All Events

Hosted by: Latino Arts, Inc.

Cuban born group leader, Pedro Pablo “Pedrito” Martinez’s, career as a leader began in 2005 with the formation in NYC of The Pedrito Martinez Group. The Pedrito Martinez Group has its roots planted firmly in the Afro-Cuban rumba tradition and in the bata rhythms and vocal chants of the music of Yoruba and Santeria. With its formation in 2008, the group has developed into an extraordinarily tight and musically creative unit. The group’s Grammy-nominated first album was released October, 2013 and was chosen among NPR’s Favorite Albums of 2013. Don’t miss the sounds of Cuba in this exciting performance!

Reserved Advance Seating $30

Dinner & A Show $25 ($30)

General Admission $15 Advance ($20 Door)

Seniors & Students $10 ($15)

Student Group of 10 or more $8

$8 – $30

Notice for Internet Explorers and Microsoft Edge browser users only: Please enter in the number of tickets rather than use the “+” and “-” buttons as these are currently not working. We appreciate your patience as we address this issue.



Event Organizer Refund Policy

All sales with this arts venue are final and no refunds are available unless cancelled by the venue.

Related Events