« All Events

Hosted by: Latino Arts, Inc.

Making Movies blends pulsing Afro-Latino rhythms, psychedelic jams and rock ’n’ roll swagger into powerful live performances, full of theatrics and cathartic climaxes. Armed with the ambitious and politically charged 2017 release I Am Another You — “lyrically and sonically one of the best albums of the year,” NPR raved — and a companion EP, You Are Another Me, the Kansas City band punches out one high-energy song after another. The foursome showcases their Latin American roots, with frontman Enrique Chi incorporating traditional instruments like the Panamanian mejorana alongside electric guitar, or the Chaurand brothers swapping drums and percussion for a dueling zapateado huasteco, a traditional form of dance from Veracruz, Mexico.

The band’s political idea is straightforward enough that they can express it in four words: “We are all immigrants.” In supporting that cause, a portion of all proceeds from I Am Another You goes to the National Immigration Law Center. The band has shared the stage with Arcade Fire, Los Lobos, Galactic, Ozomatli, Tennis, Thievery Corporation, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Hurray for the Riff Raff.

$8 – $30

Advance Reserved Seating Reserved seat in the first two rows of the auditorium. Limited quantities available. $ 30.00 12 available – + Dinner and Show Dinner & A Show tickets purchased require patrons to pick up their dinner vouchers at the reception desk on the day of the performance. $ 25.00 40 available – + General Admission $ 15.00 254 available – + Senior $ 10.00 48 available – + Student $ 10.00 25 available – + Add to cart

Refund Policy: All sales with this arts venue are final and no refunds are available unless cancelled by the venue.

Related Events

Share with friends and family: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

